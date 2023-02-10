Everyone should work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat

-
ALSO READ
India to be Vishwa Guru again: Dhankhar stresses on need for education
Hosting G-20 important opportunity for India to be Vishwa Guru: Delhi LG
RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat
'We are not at war': Muslim leaders keen on continuing dialogue with RSS
Religion-based population imbalance cannot to be ignored: RSS chief
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asserted that everyone in the country will have to work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru' (global teacher).
Addressing a gathering at Sant Maharshi Menhi Ashram in Bhagalpur, Bhagwat also said that people should refrain from feeding their egos and steer clear of materialism.
"Ancient teachings of saints should first be practised at home and later spread outside. The teachings of our saints should first be practised in our everyday life... that should be the priority.
"All of us, including the saints and seers, need to work collectively to make India 'vishwa guru'," the RSS chief said.
He advised people to always speak the truth.
"People should not feed their egos and steer clear of materialism. One should always stick to the truth. The world is an illusion, Brahma alone is the truth," Bhagwat added.
Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir Temple Trust in Patna, was also present at the ashram on the occasion.
Later in the day, Bhagwat held a meeting with RSS workers of Bhagalpur and Banka districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU