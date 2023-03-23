Working towards making this the decade of Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the government is working hard to make this decade the decade of as the government completes one year on March 23.

On the completion of one year of Uttarakhand government, Dhami told ANI, "I want to thank the people of Uttarakhand for providing us with the chance to serve the state again under the vision of PM Modi. We took various decisions be it the formation of a committee on the Uniform Civil code, stringent law against conversion, women's reservation bill, three-cylinder scheme, new tourism initiatives etc.

"Earlier PM Modi had said that the third decade of the 21st century will be of Uttarakhand state. So we are working towards that goal to ensure this decade is our decade," he added.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami mentioned that different development schemes and projects in various sectors are progressing at a good pace.

"Kedarpuri reconstruction plan and Badrinath Dham masterplan both projects will be nearing completion by December 2023. Bio Green development projects are going on in the state. National Education Policy (NEP) is in place. We are also working at a very fast pace in Kedarnath and Hemkund, Chardham highway. We are working on improving facilities in our hospitals. " he said.

"I hope under the vision of PM Modi, Uttarakhand will become the best state in India in the upcoming days," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 23 last year took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

