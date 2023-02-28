JUST IN
Antarctic glaciers flow faster in summers, show seasonal behaviour: Study
Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new technology
China says it has been 'open and transparent' on Covid-19 origins
Excise policy case: SC refuses to entertain bail plea of Manish Sisodia
Samsung developing 'Galaxy Ring' and AR-powered 'Galaxy Glasses': Report
Tech is key to develop animal husbandry, fisheries: Parshottam Rupala
SEA demands government intervention as mustard prices drop below MSP
Launch insurance products for the disabled, mentally unwell: Irdai
No hung assembly, NDA to form govt in all three NE states: Himanta
BJP to launch Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Samsung developing 'Galaxy Ring' and AR-powered 'Galaxy Glasses': Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Excise policy case: SC refuses to entertain bail plea of Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case

Topics
Supreme Court | Manish Sisodia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

He also said that the Lieutenant Governor was also part of the policy decision in the excise policy.

As the apex court observed that it would not entertain the plea at this stage, Singhvi withdrew it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU