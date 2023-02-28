JUST IN
Business Standard

Tech is key to develop animal husbandry, fisheries: Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday stressed the need for technology intervention in the animal husbandry, fisheries and dairying sectors.

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Speaking after participating as chief guest at the 'Grand Startup Conclave' on Animal Husbandry and Dairy here, Rupala said technology intervention in the field of animal husbandry and fisheries will play a crucial role in productivity.

"I feel that animal husbandry and fisheries started even before agriculture. Now, it is very important that there should be technology intervention in these sectors. This is an open invitation for the youth to join and make technology intervention in animal husbandry, fisheries and dairying," said Rupala, who is Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said there were very few startups before 2014.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiatives, now we are third in the world and reached one lakh startups in the country," he said.

Animal husbandry and fisheries are sunrise sectors, Murugan said, adding "India is in eighth position in meat exports, and third in egg exports across the world. Dairy, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors are growing and leading with technology".

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said the Centre's focus is how to develop entrepreneurship in these sectors and accordingly schemes have been brought out.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who spoke.

The event was organised to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas, network, and learn from each other, the organisers said.

The conclave included showcasing of selected startups, a buyer-seller meet, and a workshop for startups to train the early-stage startups operating in the animal husbandry and dairying sector in the art of pitching, building the main business pillars, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:15 IST

