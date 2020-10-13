Modi govt 'betrayed' farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on farm laws

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday again attacked the Centre over the recently enacted agriculture-related legislations, saying the farmers gave the country food security, but the Modi government just "betrayed" them.
The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently. Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills.
Tagging a video which had snippets from his recent visits to Punjab and Haryana during which he held tractor rallies and public meetings against the laws, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The farmers gave the country food security, and the Modi government only betrayed them. But not anymore."
The 3.31-minute video also featured comments of farmers saying they will protest against and oppose these laws vehemently.
The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have been protesting against these legislations, claiming these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.
The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi also tagged a video report by a media portal on caste discrimination prevailing in Hathras and said the video was for those who "were running away from reality".
"We will change, the country will change," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
In a tweet on Sunday, Gandhi had said the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human.
The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.
