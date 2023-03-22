JUST IN
Explosives dumped by Maoists along Odisha-Andhra border seized: Police
Business Standard

Explosives dumped by Maoists along Odisha-Andhra border seized: Police

A large amount of explosives suspected to have been dumped by the Maoists along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha has been seized, police said

Topics
Odisha  | Andhra Pradesh | Maoists

Press Trust of India  |  Koraput (Odisha) 

Photo: Wikipedia
Representational image | Photo: Wikipedia

A large amount of explosives suspected to have been dumped by the Maoists along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha has been seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 50 kg of explosive codex wire, 100 detonators and 15 radio sets in Lamataput area in Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Avinav Sonkar said.

He said the explosives are suspected to have been dumped by the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit for future use against security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 10:45 IST

