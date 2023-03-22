Explosives dumped by Maoists along Odisha-Andhra border seized: Police

A large amount of suspected to have been dumped by the along the Andhra Pradesh- has been seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 50 kg of explosive codex wire, 100 detonators and 15 radio sets in Lamataput area in Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Avinav Sonkar said.

He said the are suspected to have been dumped by the Andhra- Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit for future use against security forces.

