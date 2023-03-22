JUST IN
154 arrested for 'disturbing' peace as Amritpal continues to evade arrest
Business Standard

MP CM Chouhan holds meeting to discuss plan on 3-yr completion of BJP govt

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has chaired a high-level meeting with some ministers and senior officials at his residence to discuss various programmes

Topics
Madhya Pradesh govt | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Kamal Nath

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has chaired a high-level meeting with some ministers and senior officials at his residence to discuss various programmes.

The meeting was held on Tuesday night and concluded mid-night. The BJP government will complete its three years in office on March 23 after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was toppled following a major political crisis in the grand old party in March 2020.

Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 Congress MLAs were moved to the BJP and subsequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister fourth time on March 23, 2020.

During the late night meeting, plans were discussed to highlight development works done by the BJP government during the last three years. Through various programmes, the ruling side would try to make an impression among the people of Madhya Pradesh that the decision for ousting the Congress from power was taken in the interest of people of the state, sources told IANS.

"The BJP government will successfully complete a three-year tenure on March 23. On the line of teen 'sal-bemisal', various programmes will be organised from March 23 to April 10," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, told the media after the meeting was over.

A mega programme -- 'Youth Panchayat' will be organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Bhopal on March 23. All BJP MLAs and MPs along with party workers will attend the event.

Besides these, central BJP leaders would also be visiting the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive here on March 25. He will be participating in a roadshow in Chhindwara, the political bastion of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. Shah will be meeting with the district BJP workers beside addressing the rally in Chhindwara.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on March 27. As per the information during the visit, Nadda will lay the foundation stone for a new building of the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal. Sources said the Nadda will also held a close door meeting with the state working committee of the party to review the poll preparations.

--IANS

pd/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 09:41 IST

`
