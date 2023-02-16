Fadnavis cites reports, asks officials to make drought mitigation plan

-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to prepare a comprehensive mitigation plan due to the possibility of drought this year, an official said on Thursday.
The official said Fadnavis cited media reports of the United States government's weather agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicating a possibility of 'El Nino' condition developing late summer.
As per weather experts, an 'El Nino' condition is when surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than average and the east winds get weaker, bringing about extremes that include flooding or drought.
"There is likelihood of a drought situation this year and the government needs to be well prepared to ensure people's hardship is minimised," the official said.
The directives came at the cabinet meeting earlier this week, he added.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:13 IST
