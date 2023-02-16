JUST IN
Fadnavis cites reports, asks officials to make drought mitigation plan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to prepare a comprehensive mitigation plan due to the possibility of drought this year, an official said on Thursday

Topics
Devendra Fadnavis | Drought | El Nino

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to prepare a comprehensive mitigation plan due to the possibility of drought this year, an official said on Thursday.

The official said Fadnavis cited media reports of the United States government's weather agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicating a possibility of 'El Nino' condition developing late summer.

As per weather experts, an 'El Nino' condition is when surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than average and the east winds get weaker, bringing about extremes that include flooding or drought.

"There is likelihood of a drought situation this year and the government needs to be well prepared to ensure people's hardship is minimised," the official said.

The directives came at the cabinet meeting earlier this week, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:13 IST

