55 hectares of land reclaimed from encroachers for mangrove regeneration

-
ALSO READ
This land is whose land?
Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut from January 15 for croc census
Repeated amendments to land diversion laws threatening forests, people
Any Indian can now buy land in Kashmir: Explained in six key points
Jaguar Land Rover set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India next month
-
The Bhitarkanika National
Park and Revenue department authorities have demolished unauthorized prawn dykes and reclaimed nearly 55 hectares of encroached government land lying on the fringe of swampy mangrove forest in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said.
These plots were under the unauthorized occupation of prawn farmers. The erection of prawn dykes was unlawful as these plots had spilled into prohibited Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, they said.
The dyke (ghery) demolition was undertaken along the forest-side patches in Batighar forest block under Mahakalpada tehsil on Wednesday. The gheries were dismantled amid the presence of armed police. No report of any untoward incident was reported during the exercise, said officials.
"The reclaimed patches are being taken up for mangrove regeneration programme so that prawn farmers would not reoccupy the encroachment-free areas. The mangrove plantation work would begin within a week", said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Chandra Dash.
The reclaimed areas are conducive for mangrove regeneration as there is a regular inflow of tidal waters, he said.
Conceding the fact that similar exercise undertaken in the past has not been entirely successful in checking the mangrove degradation, the forest officials said the eviction drive is being launched in an organised manner this time.
A task force comprising senior and experienced forest protection officials has been constituted. Public awareness is being generated on the mangrove protection and residents of nearby villages are beginning to realise that mangrove is a time-tested natural barrier against tidal surge and cyclones, they said.
Green activists are, however, of the view that large areas are still under unlawful and environmentally-damaging prawn cultivation.
"Provisions of clauses of Coastal Regulation Zone, environment protection law, and forest conservation act are being contravened. Besides influential land-grabbers and prawn mafias are infringing Orissa land encroachment act.
"The revenue department is empowered to evict them and institute criminal cases against the encroachers while the forest officials are also empowered to demolish the gheries," said environment activist Biswajit Mohanty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU