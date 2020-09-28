Farmers in Karnataka stage protests against amendments to Land Reforms Act

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is stable, responding well to treatment: Report
-
Pro-farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits on Monday staged protests across Karnataka over the amendments to the APMC and land reforms act
The demonstrations were against two important amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly despite strong objection by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress and JD(S).
The amendment to the KLR Act lifts restrictions on purchasing agricultural land and enables any individual to purchase it.
Earlier, the law permitted only the farmers to purchase agricultural land in the state.
The repeal of certain provisions in the APMC Act through an amendment allows private players to directly purchase agriculture produce from farmers, which was prohibited earlier.
The protesters alleged that these laws will ruin the agriculture sector as people with moneybags will purchase agricultural land to convert their black money into white and turn agriculture land into real estate business.
The farmers alleged that the amendment to the APMC Act will deprive them of the minimum support price and enable multinational companies and big corporate houses to directly procure produce at their rates.
The call for a bandh given by the Karnataka Raitha Sangha (Karnataka Farmers' Association) and other farmer organisations is supported by the Congress, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) and the Left parties.
The protests were staged at important locations in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ballari, Raichur, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad and Davangere among others.
Ignoring the coronavirus fear, farmers came on the roads in groups, raised slogans, took out bike rallies, burnt tyres in protest on the road and staged sit-in demonstrations.
At many places, the demonstrators courted arrest.
In Bengaluru, farmers and KRV members including its chief T A Narayana Gowda took out a rally and tried to stop buses when they were arrested.
Protests were held at various places including Mysuru Bank circle, Town Hall, Yelahanka and Ballari Road in the city.
The Congress, which has extended support to the protests, said it will stage a demonstration in front of its office on Race Course Road in Bengaluru.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday had appealed to the protestors not to create unnecessary confusion over the amendments.
Stating that he had spoken to leaders of farmers organisations, Yediyurappa said his government's stand and the expectations of the Prime Minister were in favour of the farmers.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said there would be no scope for the bandh from the government side.
As there was a crackdown on the protesters, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, asked the Chief Minister to repeal the 'draconian amendments' instead of banning the bandh.
"Dear B S Yediyurappa ji, Instead of banning the Farmers #Karnataka Bandh, 'ban' & 'banish' the anti farmer- labourer mindset. Withdraw the law & apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill. Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC Act. This is your litmus test!" he tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU