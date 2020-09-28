Tractor set on fire at India Gate during a protest against farm bills

-
ALSO READ
Customer finds dead lizard in bowl of sambar; FIR against Delhi restaurant
IIT Madras bags 1st place in Atal Innovation ranking, 7 IITs among top 10
8 teams of scientists from India, US selected for research on Covid-19
Opening up of the space sector: India set for breaking new horizons
Arvind Singhal: The man who feels the pulse of internet businesses
-
Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said.
The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.
According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.
"Legal action is being taken in the matter.
Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.
#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU