Farm laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border concludes

-
ALSO READ
Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
Take up our demands in Parliament before anything: Samyukt Kisan Morcha
'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims SKM
Farmers protest 'Black Day' at Ghaziabad; will adhere to Covid protocols
-
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting, which was going on at Singhu border, concluded on Sunday.
The meeting was called to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws.
As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions have shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it.
The farmers are also demanding compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against them.
The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi's borders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU