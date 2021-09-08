Farmers' protest: BJP MP says government will not repeal farm laws

-
Amid the ongoing protests by farmers against the Centre's farm laws, BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast said the government will not withdraw the three legislations.
The laws were not made to be withdrawn later, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia said on Tuesday.
Thousands of farmers from across the country, particularly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November last year to demand the repeal of the three farm laws and a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
"The government will not withdraw the new farm laws. They were not made to be withdrawn later," Mast said.
"If a law passed in Parliament is withdrawn due to protests on roads, what will be its (Parliament's) standing?" he asked.
Mast, however, said he will welcome suggestions in the interest of farmers and agriculture.
Farmers claim that the farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- will do away with the MSP, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
The government maintains that these laws are pro-farmer.
Over 10 rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.
