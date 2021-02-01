Farmers' protest: Delhi Police beefs us security at Delhi-UP border

-

Security at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border has been tightened in view of ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's three farm laws.
The Delhi Police blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.
The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday. Security has been beefed up as farmers continue to reach make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
