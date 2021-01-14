Farmers' protest enters 50th day amid biting cold, fog at Delhi borders

-
ALSO READ
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
Staying implementation of farm laws not a solution: Farmer leaders
-
Camping at protest sites near Delhi's borders for around 50 days now, braving severe cold and dense fog, farmers on Thursday asserted that their stir against the new agriculture laws will intensify in the coming days.
On the day of Makar Sankranti on Thursday, Delhi woke up to dense fog and low visibility.
Demonstrators led by the leaders of 40 farmers' organisations have been camping at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, demanding the withdrawal of the new farm laws.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Pal Majra told IANS that the protesting farmers have been braving the harsh winter, day and night, for over one and a half months, unrelenting in their demand for the withdrawal of the legislations.
Another farmer leader from Ludhiana, Avtar Singh Mehlon said that the farmers have been fighting for their rights and the movement will continue until their demands are met.
The eighth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre ended inconclusively yet again with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar making it clear that the government will not repeal the Acts and the farmers reiterating that they will settle for nothing less.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court On Tuesday pressed pause on the laws enacted in September in a huge blow to the government. The top court also said a committee of agricultural experts will speak with the farmers to end the impasse, and called it a "victory of fair play".
But the farmers' organisations alleged that the members of the committee are advocates of the new laws.
The protestors will take out marches towards the Raj Bhavans (Governor's House) in different states on January 23 and also take out a parade on tractors on January 26 against the Centre's three farm laws.
--IANS
pmj-skp/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU