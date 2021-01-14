Indian missions in UAE warn employment seekers against fake agents

-
ALSO READ
Indian expat gets over $130,000 fine waiver; to return home after 14 yrs
Palestinian FM urges Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal
UAE cannot be more secure through deal with Israel: Iran foreign minister
Abraham Accord: Israel, UAE agree to operate 28 weekly passenger flights
Expatriate residents don't need any entry permit to return to UAE
-
Indian diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have warned jobseekers against fake agents, a media report said on Thursday.
According to the Gulf News report, the warning came in the wake of a top Indian official's caution against recruitment agents putting Indians at risk abroad.
Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary to the government of India in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had said: "Concerned that few unscrupulous agents are exploiting our citizens and putting them at risk abroad. Recruiting Agents must act responsibly or will be held accountable."
Retweeting Bhattacharyya's post, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that the mission and the Indian Consulate in Dubai had acted upon complaints against such agents and brought them to justice.
"We encourage everyone to report all such agents. Your proactiveness can change someone's life," the Embassy added.
Speaking to Gulf News, Sandeep Kaushik, second secretary, Press, Information and Culture at the Embassy, confirmed that there has been a surge in the activities of devious recruitment agents after the Covid-19 lockdown.
Consul General of India, Aman Puri also confirmed that there had been cases of cheating by the agents that had been brought to the notice of the mission of late.
"In the post-Covid world, some sections of the society have become more vulnerable," he told Gulf News.
"It is always wise to leave the (home) country as a skilled worker with proper documentation and through proper channels," Puri added.
Last month, UAE authorities and social workers worked together to rescue 12 Indian women who were duped by recruitment agents.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU