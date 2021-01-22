JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

One mn doses for Nepal: Kathmandu urges India for continued vaccines supply

LIVE updates: CWC to discuss election of new Congress president today
Business Standard

LIVE: Farmers reject govt's proposal to put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years

Farmers' protest LIVE updates: The 11th round of talks between Centre and the representatives of the agitating farmers is scheduled to take place today

Topics
Farm Bills | farmers protest | Punjab farmers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

farmers' protests, cold, winter
A Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) member at Ghazipur border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 58: A day before the government's crucial 11th round of talks with protesting farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday night met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported, quoting sources.

The meeting followed a statement from the umbrella body of agitating unions, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, that it has rejected the government's offer to put on hold the three contentious farm laws for one to 1.5 years and set up a joint committee to reach an amicable solution.

However, some farmer leaders said a final decision is yet to be taken on the proposal and the next course of action will depend on Friday's meeting with the government.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 22 2021. 07:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.