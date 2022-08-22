Delhi Police steps up security ahead of farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

The Police on Monday increased security at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders as hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching the capital ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmer bodies at the against several issues, including pending demand, unemployment.

The police said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and cops are on 'alert mode'. Traffic movement has been affected in many parts of as the police have put up barricades at border points.

The Police has asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' ‘mahapanchayat’.

Also Read: Rakesh Tikait detained by police, returns without participating in protest



The has also been put on high alert and police force will be deployed there as well.

Earlier in the day, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, on his way to Jantar Mantar, was detained by police personnel at the Ghazipur border and was then taken to Madhu Vihar police station.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had earlier announced a 75-hour sit-in protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press their pending demands.

"The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of 2022 among others," said Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat', reported Press Trust of India.

The call for 'mahapanchayat' comes as thousands of farmers from across the nations had camped at border points of the nations starting November 2020 against the three farms laws passed by the central government that year in September.

Owing to the protests, the government repealed the contentious laws last year. The government had also assured the farmers to agree to other demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on MSP.