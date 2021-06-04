Farmers will not leave Delhi border at any cost, says Rakesh Tikait

-
Farmers protesting against the Central farm laws at the borders of the national capital will not leave Delhi at any cost, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
While speaking at a gathering of farmers on Thursday, Tikait also alleged that the Centre wants to relocate the ongoing farmers' agitation from the Delhi border to Haryana.
"The Central government wants to shift the movement to Haryana. We will not allow this. We won't let the government succeed in its ploy. We will not leave Delhi at any cost," he said.
He further added that strikes at toll plazas in Haryana would continue and the protest would stay focussed on the national capital.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have been protesting for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital.
Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
