23 sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against women, children in UP

-
ALSO READ
CBI team to investigate TRP manipulation scam in Uttar Pradesh too
UP govt hands over assets case against Vikas Dubey's aide to I-T Dept, ED
Coronavirus update: UP govt allows the operation of clubs, bars in state
Amit Shah expresses condolences over death of people due to lightning in UP, Bihar
UP to launch awareness campaign about crimes against children, women
-
As many as 23 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment from October 19 to October 20 in connection with cases of crime against women and children, said State Home Department, Uttar Pradesh.
"Under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan, from October 19 to October 20, the prosecution department was successfully able to seek life imprisonment for 23 accused, imprisonment and penalty to 31 accused in connection with cases of crime against women and children," the department said in a release on Tuesday
"In 49 cases related to women and child crimes, the bail of the accused was dismissed and 28 goons were externed," it added.
Uttar Pradesh government launched 6-month long women empowerment programme 'Mission Shakti' to raise awareness and tackle crime against women in the state. The initiative began on October 17, the first day of 'Shardiya Navratri' and will continue for the next six months till the 'Chaitra Navratri' in April.
As part of 'Mission Shakti', Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi launched the official website upprosecution.upsdc.gov.in and Youtube channel UP Prosecution.
In a similar development, female constables in district police lines participated in the virtual interaction programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of Mission Shakti, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.
The initiatives like gender-based sensitisation, training, corporate activity, voice messages, interviews, programmes in Durga Puja and other cultural pandals should be organised to create greater awareness under 'Mission Shakti, said an official release of the state government.
"These programmes will be organised in all the 521 blocks, 59,000-gram panchayats, 630 urban local bodies and 1,535 police stations in the 75 districts of the state. Women nodal officers appointed by the government in all the districts for the execution and monitoring of the campaign will try to create awareness about the helplines - 1090, 181, 1076, 108 and 102," the release stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU