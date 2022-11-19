JUST IN
Business Standard

FATF chief, ministers of Nigeria, Ethiopia hold bilateral meet Amit Shah

Topics
Amit Shah | bilateral ties | Terrorsim

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) chief, and discussed with them various issues of mutual interests such as terrorism.

In his meeting with FATF chief T Raja Kumar, Shah emphasised that there is need for the FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some countries to sponsor terrorism.

"In the bilateral meeting with FATF President, Shri T Raja Kumar, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah while appreciating the role of FATF, emphasised that there is need for FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some of the countries to sponsor terrorism," Shah's office tweeted.

The FATF president lauded the initiative taken by India for hosting 'No Money For Terror (NMFT)' conference and expressed the willingness of FATF to work closely for working on Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues under India's G-20 priorities.

At the conference, Kumar also called for a push to tackle terrorist financing and warned that Islamist extremist and far-right terrorist groups are using covert methods to transfer funds, including the use of crypto assets, the FATF tweeted.

Separately, Nigerian Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola met Shah and discussed several crucial issues, including political, trade and commerce, defence, capacity building, development partnership, consular issues etc.

"Nigerian Minister appreciated India's support in all aspects including regional and multilateral fora and fondly recalled Nigerian President Buhari's defence training in India in 1973. Looking forward to closely working with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern," Shah's office said in another tweet.

Shah also met Binalf Andualem, Minister of Peace, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"The Minister thanked India for its continued support through trade and commerce, capacity building and people-to-people contact. Both nations agreed to cooperate in fighting the menace of terrorism and extremism," Shah's office said in yet another tweet.

The dignitaries are here to attend the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 06:58 IST

`
