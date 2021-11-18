Fire at automobile showroom's garage in Mumbai; none hurt

-
ALSO READ
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
'UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant'
UK inflation up more than expected amid Covid pandemic fluctuations
-
A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile showroom in suburban Powai on Thursday, officials said.
There was no report of any casualty, they said.
The blaze erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom, located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, around 11 am, officials said.
Five fire engines and water tankers along with firefighters were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.
"As per primary report, there was no injury to anyone," he said.
"The fire was extinguished by around 2.30 pm. Cooling operation is underway at the site," the official said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot and reviewed the situation.
Earlier this week, a huge fire erupted in the service centre of a multinational electronic goods company in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai.
No one was injured in that blaze, which was doused after more than five hours of hectic efforts, officials earlier said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU