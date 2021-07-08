Fuel rates touch record high in Delhi; CNG, PNG prices also hiked in NCR

continue to soar across India and touched a record high in the capital as petrol price is retailing at Rs 100.56 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise per litre.

On July 5, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Prices of gas cylinders, edible oil and fuel have risen. Neither LG nor CM listens to the misery of people," said DPCC President Anil Chaudhary.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 39 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise per litre in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, petrol is now being sold at Rs 100.62 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 92.65 a litre today.

Earlier, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee had announced that sit-in protests will be staged against hike in in every block and town of West Bengal on July 10 and July 11, following all COVID protocols.

The price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have increased by 25 paise and it stands at Rs 108.88 per litre in the city.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel in Bhopal remained unchanged and stands at Rs 98.40 per litre.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress held a protest on the issue of rising

"Prices of petrol and diesel are above Rs 100, this is a gift of Modi government. The middle class, the poor and the industry is suffering," Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad had said.

Additionally, the Compressed natural gas (CNG) retail price in the capital revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it has revised from Rs 49.08 per kg to Rs 49.98 per kg with effect from July 8.

The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) domestic price to be Rs 29.66 per SCM and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are at Rs 29.61 per SCM.

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)