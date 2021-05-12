Fire breaks out at Covid care centre in Gujarat; 61 patients shifted

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat local bodies elections 2021: Polls to be held in February
AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut
BJP sweeps local body elections in Gujarat, Congress leaders quit
Assam Assembly polls: 18 all women polling stations in Sivasagar district
Chhatrasal brawl: Lookout notice issued against wrestler Sushil Kumar
-
A fire broke out at a hotel-
turned-Covid care centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar town in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said, adding nobody was hurt.
Altogether 61 coronavirus patients were shifted from the facility to other hospitals after the "minor fire and smoke", an official said.
There were 68 patients at the facility when the fire broke out. The remaining seven will be shifted soon, he said.
The hotel, around 170 km from the state capital, was converted into a Covid care centre by a private hospital.
The fire was minor and was doused immediately, the official said.
Smoke engulfed the third floor of the "Generation X Hotel" facility, where the patients were kept, said senior fire officer of Bhavnagar fire brigade, Bharat Kanada.
"The fire was caused by a spark in a TV shortly after midnight. It was brought under control quickly. However, thick smoke filled the top floor of the three-storey hotel, making it difficult for the patients to be kept there," he said.
"As a precaution, 61 patients were shifted to other hospitals with the help of fire personnel. The remaining seven will also be shofted soon," he said.
Bhavnagar Collector Gaurang Makwana said all the 68 coronavirus patients at the centre were safe and the "minor fire" was brought under control immediately.
Sixteen COVID-19 patients and two nurses died in a blaze at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital in Bharuch in the state on May 1.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday criticised the state government over the Bharuch hospital fire, saying it was contemptuous on its part to not remain vigilant and avoid such incidents, and cited many orders passed in this regard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU