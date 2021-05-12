Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported Covid -19 cases on Tuesday

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of them, eight were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

--IANS

int/pgh

