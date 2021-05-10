Chhatrasal brawl: Lookout notice issued against wrestler Sushil Kumar

-
The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Monday.
A senior police officer said the notice was issued late Sunday evening.
Police have already recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl.
The clash took place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, they said.
Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states to nab him.
The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he said.
The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.
According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.
Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, has been apprehended.
