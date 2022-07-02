Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Palam Colony; no casualty reported

-
-
A fire broke out a house in southwest Delhi's Palam Colony area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
They said they received the information about the fire in the ground floor of the house in Sadh Nagar area at 3.42 am.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled, an official said, adding an electric short circuit led to the incident.
No casualty was reported, he said.
