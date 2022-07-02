SpiceJet's Delhi-Jabalpur flight returns after crew notices smoke mid-air

said its heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi on Saturday after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.

This is fifth such incident on aircraft in two weeks. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all the five incidents.

On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In another incident on June 19, a for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing the them to abandon their journeys and return.

"On July 2, 2022, Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

At 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, the spokesperson noted.

"The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the spokesperson said.

