Fire breaks out at pharma godown in Indore; Covid-19 medicines destroyed

Medicines and medical equipment worth Rs 20-25 lakhs used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical godown in Indore on Sunday.
Fire brigade official, Santosh Dubey said, "Fire broke out at Bharat Serum Company's warehouse in Indore in which medicines and medical equipments used in the treatment for COVID-19 patients were kept."
"It is estimated that medicines and medicinal equipments worth Rs 20-25 lakhs is destroyed. However, the exact amount on money is yet to be ascertained," he added.
"Medicines for treating black fungus infection was also kept," he said.
"The fire brigade arrived at the spot of fire within minutes. The fire is under control now. Many medicinal products were safe as they were kept in cold storage", he said.
Drug Inspector at the venue said, "The medicines used for treating black fungus that were meant to be distributed today are said to be safe."
Officials have reached the spot and further probe is underway.
