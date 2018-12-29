Fire breaks out at Sadhana Mill, under-construction building in Mumbai

-
Fire broke out at two places in Mumbai Saturday, officials said. No casualties were reported in either incident.
A fire started on the ground floor of four-storey Sadhana Mill building behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area around 5 PM, said a Fire Brigade official.
Eight fire engines were pressed into services to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.
The building houses shops and offices.
Before that, around 10 in the morning, a fire was reported at an under-construction building near Kamala Mills Compound. No casualties were reported.
