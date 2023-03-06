JUST IN
Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi
NAAC chief Bhushan Patwardhan resigns to 'safeguard sanctity of post'
Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US
Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure
Govt to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parl session: Rijiju
ISRO gears up for taxing experiment of controlled reentry of aged satellite
Ultimate target is to make judiciary completely paperless: Kiren Rijiju
Two-day national executive of Samajwadi Party in Kolkata from March 18
For many years after Independence, there was no vision in health sector: PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US
icon-arrow-left
Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home
Business Standard

NAAC chief Bhushan Patwardhan resigns to 'safeguard sanctity of post'

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan has resigned, saying he was doing so to safeguard "the sanctity of the post", days after alleging that

Topics
NAAC | UGC | University Grants Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam
One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan has resigned, saying he was doing so to safeguard "the sanctity of the post", days after alleging that universities were obtaining questionable grades through unfair means.

In a letter to University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday night, Patwardhan said he was resigning from his post.

"After careful reconsideration of the entire subject, I hereby resign from the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee, NAAC, Bengaluru in the larger interest of the UGC, NAAC, and Indian higher education system," he wrote.

"I wish to reiterate that I had nothing personal in this matter but it was an act to safeguard self-respect and the sanctity of the post of chairman EC and the NAAC," he added.

NAAC is an autonomous body under the UGC that assesses and certifies higher educational institutions with gradings as part of accreditation.

Patwardhan last week demanded an "independent inquiry" into UGC's move to appoint an "additional chairman without any legal authority".

In another letter to the UGC chairman last month, Patwardhan alleged that "vested interests and malpractices" were leading to some higher educational institutes obtaining "questionable grades". He also expressed his "intent to resign" in that letter.

There was no comment from UGC on the subject.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NAAC

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 15:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU