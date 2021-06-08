Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K, brought under control

-
A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.
"The fire has been brought under control," said CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.
Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.
Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.
