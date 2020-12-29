Delhi logs 703 fresh Covid-19 cases, 28 fatalities; positivity rate 0.83%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi hotels and restaurants to serve liquor from Sep 9 on a trial basis
Delhi coronavirus update: 48 deaths take toll to 5,740; total cases past 306,000
Delhi coronavirus update: 4,071 fresh virus cases, 38 deaths reported
Delhi coronavirus update: 5,062 new cases; positivity rate climbs to 11.42%
Coronavirus-hit budget hotels, guest houses in Delhi 'fight for survival'
-
Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said.
The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,502, they said, adding over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.
The positivity rate on Monday was 0.98 per cent.
Barring on December 24, the daily case count in the national capital has been below the 1000-mark for the past several days.
As many as 803 cases were reported on December 21; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26.
On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.
The 703 cases on Tuesday came out the 84,889 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,863 RT-PCR tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.
The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 6,122.
The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,24,118.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU