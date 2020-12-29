3 UK returnees test positive for new Covid-19 strain: Karnataka minister

-
-
Karnataka Health Minister K
Sudhakar on Tuesday said three people in the city have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2 and necessary measures have been taken for their treatment, and to control its spread.
"Out of 1,614 people (who have come from the UK) and underwent RT-PCR test 26 have been confirmed positive, after genetic sequencing of their samples at NIMHANS, three have tested positive (for UK variant) according to ICMR," Sudhakar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said he has held discussions with medical experts at NIMHANS and health department officials regarding the measures that need to be taken.
The Minister further said, according to the preliminary information he has among the three tested positive for new variants include, a mother and a child.
"there were no family members, but their contacts like driver and domestic staff have been identified, tested and isolated," he said, adding that he will get details later in the day.
A total of six people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Among them three are in Bengaluru.
Noting that all the 26 UK returnees, who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far have been isolated and are being provided treatment, Sudhakar said, their primary and secondary contacts have also been traced and necessary precautions like isolation and treatments have been taken care of.
Immediate measures were taken, he said adding that most of the co-passengers and their contacts have also been traced and it has been decided to test them.
A total of 2,500 people have come to the state from the UK since November 25 to December 22 in two flights-Air India and British Airways that operate.
To a query regarding the returnees who have not been traced so far, Sudhakar said the state Home Minister and senior officials of the department have said that in 48 hours they will be traced.
"it is not the government's failure. When they switch off their phone, how to find them? So we have approached the police department.
We have been able to identify 1,614 people and have got them tested so far, we have also traced their contacts," he said in response to a question.
The Minister has also appealed to returnees not been traced so far to give their details and get tested at nearby health facilities at the earliest keeping in mind their own health and those in their contact.
".. it will be against law and action will be taken."
Ruling out the possibility of any strict measures like lockdown, he said according to experts that the immunity has increased in the society, also necessary preventive measures are being taken to stop the spread.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
