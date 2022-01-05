Molnupiravir not part of national taskforce treatment: ICMR chief

-
ALSO READ
Mixing Covaxin and Covishield safe, gives better immune response: ICMR
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR study
No scientific data to suggest Covid pills will be useful now: ICMR
Covaxin effective against Delta Plus Covid variant, says ICMR study
Covid vaccine for children likely to be available by Sep: ICMR-NIV director
-
Dr Balram Bharagava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday that the Molnupiravir drug is not included in the national Covid taskforce treatment as it has major safety concerns like teratogenicity, mutagenicity, muscle & bone damage among others.
"More importantly contraception has to be done for three months if this drug is given for male and female as the child born could be problematic with teratogenic influences," the ICMR chief said at a press briefing here. The WHO and the UK has not included it as of now, he added.
He said that the US has approved the drug based on samples of 1,433 unvaccinated individuals with mild to moderate symptoms.
"We are concerned about pregnancy, lactation, children, soft injuries, reproductive age group, history of infection, vaccination so it has not been included," he said.
"The current recommendation stands that it is not the part of national taskforce treatment and we have debated it twice and will debate further to find whether there is any further possibility", said ICMR chief.
On Omicron surge, Bhargava said that upsurge of Covid-19 infections is happening in cities with Omicron predominantly circulating the strain.
He said that Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit has been developed in partnership with Tata MD and ICMR which has been approved by DCGI. The kit will test will give results in 4 hours, he added.
Molnupiravir has major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle & bone damage. If this drug is given contraception has to be done for three months as child may have problems. So it is not included in national task got treatments: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/FubPjGLeOU— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU