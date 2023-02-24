First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by Nov: BMC

The first phase of the coastal road -- from to Worli -- is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore. Phase I, the 10.58 km stretch from to Worli in south Mumbai, would be operational by November, BMC chief engineer M M Swami told reporters. As much as 71 percent work is complete, he said. Tunnel boring work is 91 percent complete, reclamation 93 percent, retaining wall 79 percent, interchanges 36 percent and bridges are 32 percent complete, Swami added.

The project began in October 2018. The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares. The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south and Kandivali in north by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)