First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by Nov: BMC

-
ALSO READ
Protection of coastal areas from erosion of utmost importance: Kerala govt
Third, and the biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise from today
Centre nods for Goa like beach shacks across coastal states to lift tourism
BMC election may hold the key to new shift in Maharashtra political power
Road Safety World Series 2022: Ticket price and how to book tickets?
-
The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road -- from Marine Drive to Worli -- is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore. Phase I, the 10.58 km stretch from Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai, would be operational by November, BMC chief engineer M M Swami told reporters. As much as 71 percent work is complete, he said. Tunnel boring work is 91 percent complete, reclamation 93 percent, retaining wall 79 percent, interchanges 36 percent and bridges are 32 percent complete, Swami added.
The project began in October 2018. The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares. The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU