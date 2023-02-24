JUST IN
Business Standard

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by Nov: BMC

The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road -- from Marine Drive to Worli -- is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road -- from Marine Drive to Worli -- is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore. Phase I, the 10.58 km stretch from Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai, would be operational by November, BMC chief engineer M M Swami told reporters. As much as 71 percent work is complete, he said. Tunnel boring work is 91 percent complete, reclamation 93 percent, retaining wall 79 percent, interchanges 36 percent and bridges are 32 percent complete, Swami added.

The project began in October 2018. The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares. The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:41 IST

