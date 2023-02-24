JUST IN
CBI arrests chief Controller of East Central Railway in bribery case

The CBI on Friday arrested a Chief Controller of East Central Railway, in Bihar's Hajipur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The CBI on Friday arrested a Chief Controller of East Central Railway, in Bihar's Hajipur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Abhay Kumar on the charges of demanding Rs three lakh bribe from a man for arranging a peon's job for his son in the railways.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of accused. The accused will be produced before the designated Court," said the CBI.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:50 IST

