JUST IN
Fisherman shot dead in Assam near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF
India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on Sept 3
Jaishankar discusses cooperation in space, health sectors with Brazilian FM
'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Congress takes dig at govt's order
India calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, violence in Ukraine
PM security lapse: SC panel finds Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty
SC to review two key points in PMLA verdict, issues notice to Centre
SC notice to Centre, Guj over release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
Malware found in 5 out of 29 phones, no conclusive evidence of Pegasus: SC
SC fast-forwards, to hear 25 cases, including note ban, starting next week
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on Sept 3
Australian shoppers shift to cheaper goods amid multi-decade high inflation
Business Standard

Fisherman shot dead in Assam near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF

A fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district with locals alleging that he was shot by BSF personnel

Topics
Fishermen | Indian fishermen | India-Bangladesh

Press Trust of India  |  Dhubri 

tamil nadu fisherman
Representative Image | Photo: Reuters

A fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district with locals alleging that he was shot by BSF personnel, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in Gudoli village when Maniruzzaman, the fisherman, was out to lay nets for fishing, they said.

The injured fisherman collapsed and died on the way back to his home, South Salmara's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Saifur Ali told reporters.

The villagers have alleged that the firing was done by BSF personnel, he said.

Police went to the BSF camp for investigations, Ali said.

"The BSF, however, has not admitted that the firing was done by their personnel. We are conducting an investigations and exploring all angles," he said.

Tension prevailed in the district over the killing and security has been beefed up in the border villages, police said.

District officials claimed that it may have been a case of mistaken identity with the BSF personnel suspecting the fisherman to be a smuggler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Fishermen

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 14:34 IST

`
.