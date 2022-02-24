Air India flight to Ukraine returned after 'things escalated', says Scindia

-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said an Air India flight which took off from Delhi to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine has returned mid-air after the "things escalated" there, adding that, flights from India to Ukraine will again fly, once the air-space of the concerned country opens up.
"Flights were flown for Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown to Ukraine but after 3 hours when things started escalating those flights came back. Whenever the air-space will open, we'll fly the flights again," said Scindia.
"We have been told that the airspace is complete as notice to airmen (NOTAM) has been issued," he added.
The Union Minister assured that the Indian government is committed to the safety and security of Indians in Ukraine.
"On the matter of Indians in Ukraine, I held a discussion with the Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. We are keeping an eye on the entire situation," he said.
"Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM at, Kyiv, Ukraine," Air India informed.
Notice to airmen (NOTAM), is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.
Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".
Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.
