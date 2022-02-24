Time for India to demonstrate mettle through entrepreneurship: Mandaviya

-
Asserting that research and innovation propel a country towards development, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said it was time for India to demonstrate its mettle through entrepreneurship and innovation in the health sector.
He said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken several notable steps towards self-reliance, especially in vaccine development during the pandemic.
Mandaviya and his deputy Bharti Pravin Pawar launched the 'ICMR/DHR Policy on Biomedical Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals, Scientists and Technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes/ Colleges'.
"I am very hopeful that this policy of DHR-ICMR will motivate, incentivise and give a fillip to all stakeholders.
"It will ensure multi-disciplinary collaboration, promote start-up culture and develop an innovation-led ecosystem at the medical institutes across the country," Mandaviya said.
He said it was time that India also "demonstrates its strength and mettle through research, entrepreneurship and innovative initiatives in the health sector, including medical devices".
"Our medical workforce comprising doctors, paramedical staff, technicians have a wealth of knowledge... They also have ideas for innovations. Till now, these could not get a policy framework and platform for further growth."
This ICMR/DHR policy will connect the industry, technical institutions and promote commercial translation of these ideas and innovations in the health sector, he said.
Pawar appreciated the initiative and congratulated DHR and ICMR for bringing out the policy document and said that doctors and medical professionals are ideally positioned to be at the forefront of innovation and research.
According to the policy, medical professionals will be encouraged to pursue entrepreneurial ventures by forming startups, taking an adjunct position in company non-executive director or scientific advisor, the health ministry said.
The medical professionals will also be permitted to take up sabbatical for translational and commercialisation of their innovation through their start-up company set up following the institute's permission.
