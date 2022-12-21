JUST IN
Business Standard

Flights being diverted or are returning due to bad weather, informs DIAL

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday informed that flights are being diverted or are returning back to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow

ANI  General News 

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday informed that flights are being diverted or are returning back to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The DIAL also informed that the visibility of the Delhi airport is normal and the flight operations are smooth.

"Due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, flights are returned back/diverted to Delhi (03 flights). Visibility of Delhi airport is normal, flight operations are smooth," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:32 IST

