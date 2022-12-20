JUST IN
Par panel pitches for seaplane policy to boost last mile air connectivity
Rs 13 cr revenue generated, 72k people used luxury bus service: Pb minister
AIIMS declares it premises drugs-free, warns offenders of strict punishment
Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary new translocation site for Asiatic lions
Boost genome sequencing of Covid cases to track variants: Centre to states
J&K approves rehabilitation policy for Children in Street Situation
Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 % in 11 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Over 3% of 84,874 drug samples tested in 2020-21 were substandard: Govt
Make popularising millets 'jan andolan': PM Modi tells BJP lawmakers
Delhi govt to build 2 MGD water recycling plant in Bawana to meet demand
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Par panel pitches for seaplane policy to boost last mile air connectivity
icon-arrow-left
Smart Cities Mission bags Digital India Award for DataSmart Cities
Business Standard

India has emerged as third-largest startup ecosystem in world: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said more than 84,400 startups are operating across 656 districts in the country

Topics
Smriti Irani | startup ecosystem

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani during the inaugural session of the national conclave of 'Accomplishments and Way Forward for Textiles Sector', in New Delhi, Sunday | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with more than 84,400 such businesses operating across 656 districts in the country.

In 2014, there were only 720 startups in the country, Irani said.

She further said the valuation of Indian unicorns stood at USD 332.7 billion.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the third-largest ecosystem of startups with more than 84,400 startups in 656 districts across the country," Irani was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the BJP.

The minister said in 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed the charge of prime minister, he had stated that his aim would be to create such atmosphere that the youth should be "job creators rather than job seekers."

"Prime Minister Modi took various measures including Skill India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Make in India, Digital India and Mudra Yojana to empower the youth," Irani said.

Talking about the economy, she said in the last eight years, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

"In India's economic progress the youth have taken the lead by moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our prime minister believes that the youth are the backbone of the country. They are the future as well," she said here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Smriti Irani

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU