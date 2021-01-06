Flights remain grounded in Kashmir, dozen cancelled over poor visibility

-
ALSO READ
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snow, 4,500 vehicles stranded
Moderate snowfall in Kashmir; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius
In pics: Fresh spell of snowfall in Dalhousie, Lahaul, Kedarnath, Kashmir
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured
Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K even as minimum temperature improves
-
Air traffic to and fro Srinagar remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as poor visibility due to heavy snowfall hampered operations, leading to cancellation of over dozen flights to the valley, officials said.
They said while the snow clearance operations were in full swing, the runway was not available for flight operations due to continuous heavy snow and low visibility.
Over a dozen flights have already been cancelled for the day.
Flight operations will resume only after the weather improves and the runway is totally cleared of the snow, they added.
Flights operations have been cancelled from the past three days due to heavy snowfall across the valley.
The MET Office here has said the weather is likely to improve later in the day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU