National capital gets rains for 3rd straight day even as minimum temp rises

-
ALSO READ
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.5 degrees Celsius
Delhi's temperature drops to lowest in 14 years as sever cold wave persists
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.6 degrees Celsius
Thin layer of fog envelopes national capital, visibility affected: IMD
Cold wave likely to persist in national capital till January 2, IMD says
-
Sporadic rains lashed the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even asthe minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.
The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 12 mm and 4.8 mm, 8.9 mm and 6.2 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.
The minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius as a result of cloud cover.
Cloudstrap some of the outgoing infraredradiation andradiate it back downward, warming the ground.
The weather department said Delhi may witness light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 kmph during the day. A hailstorm is also predicted in parts of the capital.
The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year.
On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.
On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday.
The WD is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU