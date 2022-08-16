JUST IN
Mumbai: MeT dept predicts occasional intense showers in next 24 hrs

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days, although no major water-logging was reported, heavy spell for next 24 hrs is predicted.

Mumbai rains | Monsoon  | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hrs in Mumbai(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 18:13 IST

