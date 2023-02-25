JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war, debt impasse cloud G20 finance chiefs' final-day talks
Karnataka government employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1
NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi
States must look into implementation of laws against domestic violence: SC
Hero Realty buys land in Gurugram for Rs 90 cr for plotted development
Rapidly growing black hole found, could explain how galaxies first evolved
SpiceJet introduces direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong
Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata
Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Russia-Ukraine war, debt impasse cloud G20 finance chiefs' final-day talks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FM meets heads of World Bank, IMF, discusses issue of debt restructuring

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries were pushed into debt distress. There have been small steps on debt restructuring side

Topics
Finance minister | Nirmala Sitharaman | IMF

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a roundtable with the heads of the World Bank and the IMF and discussed the issue of debt restructuring faced by some of the countries.

The roundtable with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva held on the sidelines of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here discussed the issue of debt restructuring challenges and debt vulnerabilities.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman flagged the need to acknowledge today's diverse creditor landscape and build a common understanding of challenges and ways to address them," a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.

She called for the voices of the vulnerable and under-represented debtor countries to be heard through the G20.

"Ms@KGeorgieva, MD, IMF@IMFNews and Mr@DavidMalpassWBG, President @WorldBank called for faster debt restructuring processes and noted the debt forum was an opportunity to work together and help vulnerable countries," another tweet said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries were pushed into debt distress. There have been small steps on debt restructuring side.

Creditor committees have been established for some of the worst-off debtorsZambia, Chad, and Ethiopiawith varied results. Committees for Ghana and Sri Lanka are likely to follow suit.

The scale and depth of debt issues faced in particular by many African countries require a multilateral approach from all classes of creditors, experts said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance minister

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU