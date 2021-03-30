Focus on curbing mortality, not lockdown: Mahindra tells Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Won't tolerate attempts to 'finish off' Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
Goswami's arrest shows Uddhav Thackeray-govt's 'Emergency-era' mindset: BJP
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Thackeray government's autocratic behaviour defeated, says Arnab Goswami
Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav to BJP
-
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said more focus should be given on strengthening the medical infrastructure and curbing mortality instead of imposing another lockdown, a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated another phase of restrictive measures in wake of rising Covid-19 cases.
Mahindra, tagging the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, tweeted: "The problem,@OfficeofUTji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let's focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality."
Maharashtra stared at another lockdown as its tally crossed 2.70 million (27 lakh) on Sunday, a day after the death toll shot above 54,000.
In an ominous signal, Thackeray directed the administration to chalk out strategies for the smooth implementation of a possible Lockdown 2.0 in the coming days.
"Plan for lockdown... If there is no adherence to restrictions by the people, we may have to go in for it (lockdown) if people fail to follow the new normal," a grim Thackeray said on Sunday at a meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force.
--IANS
pgh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU