Jammu and Kashmir records 235 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,30,228, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.
These fresh cases also include 58 travellers, they said.
Out of the new cases, 51 were reported from Jammu division and 184 from Kashmir division of the Union territory (UT), they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest of 99 cases, including 40 travellers, followed by 35 in Baramulla district and 19 in Jammu district.
Four districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kishtwar were the other districts to register coronavirus cases in double digits.
The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,110 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,26,129 patients have recovered so far, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 1,989.
