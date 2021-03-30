Tamil Nadu reports 2,279 new Covid-19 infections; 14 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinema halls to reopen from November
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: Less than 3,000 cases added, 4,024 recover
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: State reports 4,295 new cases, 57 deaths
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
-
: Continuing its steady rise, Tamil
Nadu logged 2,279 new infections on Monday, including one from the UAE,pushing the caseload to 8.81 lakh while 14 more deaths took the toll to 12,684, the health department said.
The number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark on March 19 after an over 80 day gap and went past the 2,000 mark on March 27.
Total recoveries have touched 8,55,085 with 1,352 patients being discharged, leaving 13,983 active cases.
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 815 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,47,148.
The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,232.
A total of 80,704 samples were tested on Monday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,94,28,501.
Five districts, including Chennai, clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 202, Coimbatore 211, Thanjavur 129 Thiruvallur 129, while 23 reported fresh cases in double digits.
Among the 14 deceased, the youngest was a 38 year-old man with 'systemic hypertension', the bulletin said.
Eight people from outside the state, including one from the United Arab Emirates, were among those who tested positive today, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU