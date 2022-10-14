PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15

Prime Minister will virtually address the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries on Saturday (October 15).

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar, .

The objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues related to the Indian legal and judicial system, an official statement said.

The conference will witness discussions on topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal of matters.

The states will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference, the statement said.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)